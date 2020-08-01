NEWS
Gov Emmanuel Appoints Prof. Essien New AKSU VC
Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has appointed Prof. Nse Essien as the new Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment was for a term of five years.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.
He explained that the appointment takes effect from Monday, August 3.
Ekuwem said that Prof. Essien had served in various capacities as a member of the State Executive Council.
“First, as Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Commissioner for Education until his appointment.
“Before then, he was the Head of Department of Geology, University of Calabar, Cross River,” he said.
He noted that Prof. Nse Essien succeeded the Ag. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who had been appointed into the State Executive Council. (NAN)
