Group Issues  30-day Ultimatum To Taraba Gov Over Traditional Stool

There has been growing anxiety in Taraba State over a 30-day ultimatum issued to the state governor, Darius Ishaku, by four major tribes, to install the Ukwe Takum and also return all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their various places of origin across the state.

The Taraba Concern Group made up of Fulani, Mumuye, Kuteb and Tiv cultural leaders, on Thursday, 30th of July 2020, conducted a world press conference in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, where it issued the ultimatum to governor Ishaku.

The press conference speech read the group’s chairman, Mr Obed Amed, also drew the attention of the world to an allegation that there is a plan to appoint three-third class chiefs in Takum town, which the group described as a devilish development that is capable of causing another crisis among the people of the area.

Ahmed, in the speech, read that: “In fact, as we are speaking, the gazette to effect these appointments is alleged to have been drafted by a lawyer in Kaduna right now. Following these ugly developments, therefore, we wish to call on the state government, as a matter of urgency, to, within 30 days, fill in the vacant stool of Ukwe from Likam ruling house, so as to avert further crisis in Takum, knowing that a house without head will not stand.”

“The first-class chief of Takum, Ukwe Takum Ali Ibrahim Zorto, died since 1996, and all attempts to install his successor always resulted to crisis that claimed many lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira within the area.”

The group said it has become necessary for them to brief the world, following the ongoing injustice meted on some of the major ethnic groups above in the state.

“Similarly, The Mumuye in Jalingo, Lau and Ardo-Kola wish to draw the attention of the world also that the government has created chiefdoms and districts for most ethnic groups in Jalingo, Lau and Ardo-Kola, without taking into cognizance the interest of the Mumuye, the largest ethnic group in these areas.”

“In the light of the above, we wish to categorically state that chiefdoms should be created for Mumuye in Jalingo, Lau and Ardo-Kola for justice to prevail”