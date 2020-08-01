Insurgency: CAS Lauds Deployment of Super Tucano Aircraft To NAF Yola

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has lauded the recent deployment of Super Tucano aircraft to the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) in Yola, describing the gesture as commitment to ensuring the total elimination of insurgency in the country.

Abubakar made the commendation Saturday during Eid-El-Kabir lunch with troops of the Air Taskforce Operation Lafiya Dole in Yola as part of the tradition to foster comradeship in the fight against insurgency.

The CAS, represented by Chief Communication and Informtion System, NAF Headquarters Abuja, thanked the personnel for their contributions, sacrifice and enormous responsibility to the nation.

“We are all aware of of the enermous responsibility, we bear in ensuring the individuality of our dear country.

“As such, we can not allow ourselves to be taken unawares.

“Let me assured you that, the procurement of additional platforms such as Super Tucano aircraft and other platforms, would certainly be game changer for our operations.

“To this end, let me congratulated you for the recent deployment of Super Tucano Aircraft here in Yola.

“As I always say, in race to add value to our societies and secure our communities, there is no finishig line.

“Let me use this event to appreciate the support from members of the NASS, especially committees on NAF.

” I want to assure you that, all the resources approved has been judiciously utilized. He added.

The CAS lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing resources required to perform their assigned duties.

“As we conduct operations as professionals as you should, always avoid act that could dent the noble profession of NAF in bad light.

“Shun uncessary confrontation with members of the public.

Earlier, Commamder, 153 Base Services Group, Air Commodore, Mohammed Yusuf, lauded the CAS for provided cash and kind support in their discharge of constitutional duites in the base.

Yusuf, lauded the visits made to fill the void created for personnel for not being able to celebrate with their families.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by his Deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, lauded the NAF for their efforts in providing peace in the state.