NEWS
Obaseki Congratulates Olumide Akpata On Emergence As NBA President
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
The governor, in a statement, said Akpata has distinguished himself as a lawyer over the years and was deserving of his new role.
According to him, “I congratulate Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. A versatile lawyer, Akpata is sure to bring to the leadership of the Bar his unique acumen and zest as a lawyer to steer the Bar to glorious heights.
“There is no denying that different professions face quite peculiar challenges with the advent of Information Communication Technologies and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but I am confident in the capacity of Akpata to deploy his experience in bettering the lot of hardworking and dutiful lawyers across the country.
“The role comes with immense responsibility and I trust that Akpata is capable of managing the affairs of Nigerian lawyers and truly building a formidable and conscientious professional body.”
Akpata, who polled 9,891 votes, was declared winner of the NBA presidential contest by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), Chief Tawo Tawo (SAN). He defeated the other two contenders for the post, namely; Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), and Mr Dele Adesina (SAN).
