PCN Seals 449 Patent Medicine Stores In Kwara

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed off a total of 499 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Kwara State for failing to meet standards.

Of this figure, 326 patent medicine shops were sealed off in Ilorin, the state capital.

The registrar of the council, Elijah Mohammed, said that 12 pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives.

Mohammed, who was represented by PCN director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, told journalists, at a press conference in Ilorin, that the way and manner patent medicine shops owners operate in Kwara, especially in Ilorin, is ‘chaotic.’

He said that the offences for closing down the premises included operating without registration with PCN, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, and poor storage and poor sanitary conditions.

Mohammed added: “The PCN enforcement team has been in the state since the beginning of this week. The aim of the enforcement exercise is to ensure that all patent medicine shops and pharmacies are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation, and personnel.

“Some of the local government areas visited by the team are Edu, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Offa, Asa, and Ifelodun.

“At the end of the Enforcement exercise a total of 687 premises comprising 98 pharmacies and 589 patent medicine shops were visited. A total of 499 premises made up of 30 pharmacies and 469 patent medicine shops were sealed off.