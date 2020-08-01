NEWS
Pray For Peace, Normalcy, Glo Advises
Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has charged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for unity, peace and restoration of normalcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world.
Globacom, in an Eid-El-Kabir goodwill message to Muslims yesterday, urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace and development, as well as the restoration of normalcy to the entire world.
“We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran,” Globacom stated.
The telecom operator charged the Muslim faithful to do everything in moderation especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic, even as it implored them to embrace and observe all the safety protocols prescribed by relevant bodies to combat the global health emergency.
Globacom said the occasion also called for more dedication and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem’s who was willing to sacrifice his son in accordance with the will of God.
“It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper,” Globacom added.
The operator said it had fine-tuned its network to offer the best experience to customers during the festive occasion and thereafter.
MOST READ
Pray For Peace, Normalcy, Glo Advises
Bafarawa Foundation Assists Over 3000 Households In Sokoto
Be Selfless, AUDA-NEPAD Boss Urges Nigerians
Ilorin Chief Imam Leads Virtual Prayers
Eid-El-Kabir: CUPP Felicitates With Moslems
Eid-el- Kabir: Be Selfless, AUDA-NEPAD Boss Urges Nigerians
Eld-el-Kabir: Police Urge Ondo Residents To Report Strange Faces, Activities
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Edo Gov’ship: APC Gains More Ground As Another Obaseki’s Top Ally Resigns
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
CBN Rolls Out Guidelines For Non-interest Financial Institutions
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ganduje Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FBN Holdings Grow PBT By 14.3% As Assets Rise To N7.1trn
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Trump Wants US Presidential Election Postponed
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Beating The Drum Of War In Edo
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Waka About’s LEADERSHIP WEEKEND EDUTAINMENT Debuts Tomorrow
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Edward Onoja And Educational Transformation In Igalaland