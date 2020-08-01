Pray For Peace, Normalcy, Glo Advises

Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has charged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for unity, peace and restoration of normalcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world.

Globacom, in an Eid-El-Kabir goodwill message to Muslims yesterday, urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace and development, as well as the restoration of normalcy to the entire world.

“We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran,” Globacom stated.

The telecom operator charged the Muslim faithful to do everything in moderation especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic, even as it implored them to embrace and observe all the safety protocols prescribed by relevant bodies to combat the global health emergency.

Globacom said the occasion also called for more dedication and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem’s who was willing to sacrifice his son in accordance with the will of God.

“It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper,” Globacom added.

The operator said it had fine-tuned its network to offer the best experience to customers during the festive occasion and thereafter.