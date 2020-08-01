Reps Seek Partnership With Govs’ Wives To End Human Trafficking

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs has said partnership with wives of state governors and other relevant stakeholders will enhance Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking.

The committee chairman, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, made this known during an interview with newsmen, as part of activities marking the 2020 World Day Against Trafficking Persons.

Akande-Sadipe expressed worry over the high-level of trafficking, even as he urged wives of governors to rise against this and other vices against females in order to end the evil act, saying it is another form of violence against women.

“The best way to eradicate this evil among us is to work in unison. Wives of governors should use their offices to advocate against this act,” she said.

According to her, the trafficking agents and their collaborators are not more powerful than those who mean well for the people of this nation.

She noted her recent meeting with the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, which yielded positive enthusiasm by the governor’s wife shows there could be fruitful collaborations with wives of governors to bring this embarrassing scourge to an end.

“This action will ensure that we build awareness in our various states and discourage and educate parents and our girls on the risk of foreign domestic servitude and the lies of agents who end up trafficking them into dangerous situations.

“We would ensure that the collaboration focuses on rehabilitation, engaging effective sensitisation, workshops and seminars across communities, schools, churches, mosques markets, and other public places in the remotest parts of Nigeria,” she added.

Akande-Sadipe also lauded Nigeria’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ambassador Goni Modu Zanna Bura, who recently came to the aid of 30 Nigerian girls in Lebanon, who were forcefully ejected by their landlord.

“I spoke to the Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon yesterday and his response was inspiring as he had put in place some emergency palliatives for the girls in Lebanon,” she added