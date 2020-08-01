NEWS
Reps Seek Partnership With Govs’ Wives To End Human Trafficking
The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs has said partnership with wives of state governors and other relevant stakeholders will enhance Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking.
The committee chairman, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, made this known during an interview with newsmen, as part of activities marking the 2020 World Day Against Trafficking Persons.
Akande-Sadipe expressed worry over the high-level of trafficking, even as he urged wives of governors to rise against this and other vices against females in order to end the evil act, saying it is another form of violence against women.
“The best way to eradicate this evil among us is to work in unison. Wives of governors should use their offices to advocate against this act,” she said.
According to her, the trafficking agents and their collaborators are not more powerful than those who mean well for the people of this nation.
She noted her recent meeting with the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, which yielded positive enthusiasm by the governor’s wife shows there could be fruitful collaborations with wives of governors to bring this embarrassing scourge to an end.
“This action will ensure that we build awareness in our various states and discourage and educate parents and our girls on the risk of foreign domestic servitude and the lies of agents who end up trafficking them into dangerous situations.
“We would ensure that the collaboration focuses on rehabilitation, engaging effective sensitisation, workshops and seminars across communities, schools, churches, mosques markets, and other public places in the remotest parts of Nigeria,” she added.
Akande-Sadipe also lauded Nigeria’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ambassador Goni Modu Zanna Bura, who recently came to the aid of 30 Nigerian girls in Lebanon, who were forcefully ejected by their landlord.
“I spoke to the Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon yesterday and his response was inspiring as he had put in place some emergency palliatives for the girls in Lebanon,” she added
MOST READ
Reps Seek Partnership With Govs’ Wives To End Human Trafficking
Zenith Bank To Give Customers N78m In Beta Life Promo
10 Dead, 3 Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap
Gombe CP Assures Residents Of Adequate Security
Gov Bagudu Extols PMB’s Achievements
Pray For Peace, Normalcy, Glo Advises
Bafarawa Foundation Assists Over 3000 Households In Sokoto
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Edo Gov’ship: APC Gains More Ground As Another Obaseki’s Top Ally Resigns
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
CBN Rolls Out Guidelines For Non-interest Financial Institutions
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ganduje Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Beating The Drum Of War In Edo
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Edward Onoja And Educational Transformation In Igalaland
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Happy Eid-el-Kabir
-
Others21 hours ago
Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, Others Call For Violence-Free Campaigns, Election
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Flood: Bello Orders Demolition Of Structures On Waterways