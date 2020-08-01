Connect with us
Simhen Is Nigeria’s Most Expensive Player With €50m Napoli Deal

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has officially become Nigeria’s most expensive player after completing a big-money move from Lille to Napoli.

Osimhen, who had been linked to several top European clubs following his impressive goal-scoring season for French Lique 1 side, signed a five-year deal worth €50m in up-front plus another potential €20m in bonuses with Napoli.

The Serie A side announced the signing in a statement via its website and Twitter page on Friday, saying: ‘SSC Napoli are delighted to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer.’

The big-money move also makes Osimhen the most expensive signing in Napoli’s history, a record that was set last summer by Hirving Lozano when he signed from PSV Eindhoven for €38m plus bonuses.

He is also expected to be handed the No.9 jersey and will be presented to the media in Naples after his summer vacation.

The 10-cap international – who has scored four goals for his country – first moved to Europe in 2017 with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, before moving to Charleroi in Belgium, initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

He hugely impressed in Belgium with 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£12.5m/$16.5m) move to Ligue 1, where his impressive scoring form continued.

Meanwhile, world football governing body, FIFA, has congratulated Super Eagles striker following his move to Serie A club.

Reacting to Osimhen’s Napoli move, FIFA, along with a picture of the striker at the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile, wrote on their verified Twitter handle: ”From starring at the U- 17WC with Nigeria in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli’s marquee signing “All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor!”

