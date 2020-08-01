We’ve Broken The Walls Of Ethnicity, Divisive Tendencies In Kogi, Says Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said that the state under his leadership has enjoyed unprecedented unity amongst people of various tribes, religions and political affiliations which has never been witnessed in the confluence state in time past.

He made this remarks on Saturday at the Maigari of Lokoja’s palace in the state capital while attending the turbaning ceremony of member representing Lokoja/Kotokarfe Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Shaba Ibrahim, who was conferred with the traditional title of ‘Sodangi of Lokoja’.

The governor noted that his administration has broken down the walls of ethnicity and divisive tendencies that had plagued the state in the past, adding that citizens of the state unlike before, now see themselves first as citizens without any division.

Governor Bello lauded the Maigari for conferring such “worthy and deserving” traditional title on the son of the soil (Hon. Shaba Ibrahim) who he said has contributed greatly to the growth and development of his constituency within the short period in office.

He congratulated the celebrant, noting that he has confident in his capacity to make good use of the new position while urging him to continue in “the positive trajectory”.

While speaking on the issue of COVID-19, the governor urged citizens not to panic assuring that the state would continue to proffer solutions peculiar to its territory.

He affirmed that citizens of the state had cooperated with the government during the outbreak of Yellow and Lassa Fever which were properly controlled, noting that their continued cooperation would help the government to guarantee their safety.

Governor Bello urged the citizens to continue to practice the necessary protocols while they also lived a healthy and hygienic lifestyle

He affirmed that he has and would continue to be vindicated over his opinion on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that his government would continue to do its best to uplift the citizens at this trying time.

The governor admonished youths in the state to make the most of various empowerment and economic programmes by the federal and state governments, stating that utilizing such opportunities would place them on the path of financial self sufficiency.

He also urged the citizens to be vigilant while they continue to give the needed information to security agencies to enable them smoke out criminal elements and their cohorts from the state.