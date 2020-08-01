Zenith Bank To Give Customers N78m In Beta Life Promo

ustomers of Zenith Bank Plc will have the opportunity to win cash prizes as the bank commences its Zenith Beta Life Promo to reward customers of the bank with gifts every week starting from July 31, 2020, to July 30, 2021.

The bank will give out N1.5 million every week and a total of N78 million at the end of the promo next year.

According to the bank, during this period, 50 customers will be selected via raffle draw each week and rewarded with gifts worth N30,000. The promo is open to existing and new Zenith Bank customers.

To qualify, the bank said customers have to maintain a minimum deposit of N5,000 for the period; request and collect a Zenith Bank Card, download and register on the Zenith Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognised as one of the most customer-focused financial institutions in the country and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

A leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions, Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

In recognition of its track record of excellent performance, Zenith Bank was voted as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria 2019 by the World Finance and the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Agusto and Co. The bank was also recognised as Bank of the Year and Best in Retail Banking at the 2019 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards.

Recently, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria, for the third consecutive year, in the Banker Magazine “Top 500 Banking Brands 2020”, number one bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” ranking published by the Banker Magazine, Best Bank in Nigeria 2020 in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020, and Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020.