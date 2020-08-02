Despite Challenges, PMB Has Fulfilled His Campaign Promises – Moghalu

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his key campaign promises even as he vouched that he would do more before his tenure wounds up.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, the APC Chieftain rationalized that it could have been easy for President Buhari to hide under the guise of many genuine excuses not to perform like the global recession and the ravaging pandemic among other challenges but he disclosed that despite the mounting challenges, his scorecard is so high and commensurate with his promises.

He said: “If you want to assess this government, you must look at it from the point of promise and point of delivery, you must look at it from what the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government contains and what President Muhammadu Buhari said when he was the presidential candidate.

“If you remember, there were three key factors he raised during his campaign. He said he was going to address the issue of corruption, security and diversifying the economy and truth be told, despite all the challenges, he has done well in these three sectors.”

On his mandate at NIWA, Moghalu assured that the days ahead would be brighter because he and his team are very committed to it.

He added that he will justify the confidence reposed on him with the appointment and will only be fulfilled when water transportation becomes an acceptable means of choice for all Nigerians.

“One assurance I want to give to everyone is that I want to justify the confidence of the President that appointed me, my two ministers, family, friends and well- wishers. I want a situation where by when I leave office, water transportation will be transport means of choice, once I am able to achieve that, I’m good to go.”