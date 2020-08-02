SPORTS
FCT Golf Boss Oladapo Advocate For Golf Return
FCT Golf Association Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed have expressed concerns over the continued closure of golf courses by the government saying it has done more harm than good on the stakeholders.
Oladapo in a chat with LEADERSHIP sports, opined that it was high time, the federal government through Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to review its stands and considers the resumption of sporting events particularly golf.
Appreciating the federal government for its fastidiousness in combating the Coronavirus pandemic , and putting in place measures to prevent a continuous spread he however lamented that the government had relegated sports to the background irrespective of its immense contribution to the socioeconomic life of the country before the pandemic.
Oladapo stated that the pandemic according to the WHO and other health organizations was not something that could be eradicated in one day, hence life must go on.
“We are calling on the government to reopen the golf courses, because the game of golf is not contact one”he said.
“We are working with the IBB golf and country club to ensure that all the golfers adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols in other to curb the spread of the deadly virus”.
He appealed to the government to lift the ban as most of those who worked in the sporting sector had been at home since March and had no other source of income.
The FCT golf boss assured the government of stringent adherence to the measures put in place to stem the tide of the pandemic.
He stated that the association has put in place rules and regulations to be followed such as the provision of sanitizers and hand washing face mask maintaining physical distancing, and ensuring that all golfers have on their face masks.
He pushed that physical distancing would be feasible as the sports is an individual one and most often does not require bodily contact with other players.
Oladapo further pleaded on the behalf of young golfers who need constant training have had their routine disrupted following the closure of the course and stated that this would affect them negatively seeing that they had been redundant for a long while hence they would not be able to contend with their international counterparts in upcoming sporting events.
