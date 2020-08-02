Connect with us
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020

After a tensed two weeks Lilo and Kat3na has been evicted from the biggest reality game show in Africa , Big Brother Naija Lockdown 2020.

The housemates voted them out after #BBLilo, #BBEric, #BBPraise and #BBKa3na were said to be the housemates with the least votes.

Many have predicted that Eric would be the one to go but none saw Lilo going home.

“We good!” says #BBLilo when Ebuka asked her about her boyfriend.”

On twitter , Nigerians have continued to react on the eviction.

@DonJazzy

Biggie yaf put asunder oooooo #bbnaija 🙆🏾‍♂‍

