ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Wisdom Amatoritsero Omagbemi, Nigeria’s Artist-entrepreneur Who Creates His Own Economy
Many musicians are happy just creating music and enjoying the lifestyle that being a famous musician provides. However, a lot of pop, rap & rock stars have interests beyond music, including a passion for entrepreneurship.
Born, Wisdom Omatoritsero Omagbemi, is one of those impressive musician-entrepreneurs who has made a name for himself in the music business, first as a producer and then as a trap solo artist.
Since achieving success, Omagbemi has taken his career in his own hand and created an entrepreneurial empire that has sprung forth from his own creativity and hard work.
The 25-year-old who hails from Warri/ Sapelle in Delta State attended the Agbharo Grammar school where he completed his primary education and went on to attend the Delta State Technical College before embarking on his music career. He is indeed one of those artists who believes that being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art.
Known for his music as well as his entrepreneurial strides, Omagbemi is said to have toed the path of his father who is also an entrepreneur based in South Africa. He made his first entry into the business world with a partnership deal with Chat2Cars – A registered automotive venture in South Africa that provides a platform where both car dealers /private (sellers) and car buyers find a middle ground to transact easily.
Being a natural business person, Omagbemi is also known for his progressive attitude towards producing trap music. He fell in love with music a tender age of 13 and has since recorded mainstream success while operating privately.
