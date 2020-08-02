NEWS
Notore Records 6% Revenue Growth As Operating Income Rises To N3.8bn
Leading fertiliser and agro-allied company in Africa, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has posted a 6 percent revenue growth, showing gross revenue of N17.4 billion and operating income of N3.8 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.
The company disclosed this in its unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results.
In a statement, it said, “There has been good progress with the on-going Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) programme on the existing plant. Significant increases in production outputs and revenues are projected after TAM is completed at the end of December 2020 as expected.”
Giving further breakdown of its results, the company said, “The gross revenue stands at N17.42 billion, compared to N16.49 billion in Q3 2019 (6 per cent YoY growth), representing a modest increase in production output and sales, while operating income is N3.79 billion, compared to N3.34 billion in Q3 2019 (an increase by 13 per cent YoY) driven largely by increases in other income.’’
It noted that its debt service cost stood at N11.89 billion, compared to N10.45 billion in Q3 2019 (14 per cent YoY growth), due to additional term borrowing to finance the TAM programme and the impact of Naira devaluation on foreign currency denominated loans.
It continued: “Notore’s gradual revenue growth is attributable to some improvements in Plant reliability derived from the on-going Turn-Around Maintenance (TAM) programme, which has begun to impact positively on Plant operations, resulting in some modest increases in production volumes and production on-stream days during the period.
“Operating expenses increased by 22 per cent to N16.24 billion during the period from N13.23 billion for the corresponding period of Q3 2019 due mainly to a combination of increases in production activities, Plant repair and maintenance expenses exacerbated by Naira devaluation.”
On the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on its operations, the company said it has continued to weather the storm during the period and recorded impressive sales during its 2020 financial year, noting, “For the period under review, Notore sold all the urea that it produced in both domestic and international fertilizer markets.”
Notore’s group managing director, Mr Onajite P. Okoloko, said, “Having installed and commissioned a brand new 2,000 metric tons per day NPK Blending Plant with capacity to produce various crop specialty blends of NPK fertiliser, the company is consolidating customer loyalty by expanding its product offerings.
MOST READ
Notore Records 6% Revenue Growth As Operating Income Rises To N3.8bn
Senator Fasanmi For Burial Tuesday
Amend Electoral Act To Deal With Prolonged Election Litigations, NASS Urged
PDP Govs Set Up Committee For Electoral Act Amendment
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
Edo 2020: 2 Shot As PDP, APC Supporters Clash
Lagos Reopens Worship Centres Aug 7
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Obaseki’s Family Declares Support For Ize-Iyamu Governorship Bid
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Davido Features In Tiwa Savage’s Upcoming ‘Celia’
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Group Issues 30-day Ultimatum To Taraba Gov Over Traditional Stool
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Nigeria Did Not Cede Sovereignty To China – F
-
NEWS10 hours ago
UPDATE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct, Says Shaibu
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Zenith Bank To Give Customers N78m In Beta Life Promo
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ilorin Chief Imam Leads Virtual Prayers