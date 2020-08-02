Over 5,000 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon – NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that over 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon are crying for help.

The director-general of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, who confirmed this during a Television programme on Saturday while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon, called on the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them from the Middle-East country.

She noted that the federal government cannot fund this alone, adding that she will meet with the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq tomorrow and also work with state governments to help facilitate the evacuation of the ladies.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, with the downturn sparking soaring inflation and plunging almost half the country’s population into poverty.

However, many Nigerians are being trafficked into the country with the promise of good, well-paid jobs.

The NAPTIP boss said, “About 150 of them have been captured, including the girls in the video, for evacuation.

“But the cost of chartering a flight amid coronavirus-induced lock-downs across the world is not cheap. When these ones are airlifted, another batch will cry for help”.