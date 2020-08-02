PDP Govs Set Up Committee For Electoral Act Amendment

As the National Assembly prepares to commence work on the Electoral Act, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has set up a committee to liaison with lawmakers on the process.

Another committee was also set up by the governors to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.

While the first committee is named Legislative Liaison, the other is Legal Affairs Committee. These committees come barely weeks after the PDP national leadership acceded to lift suspension on the House Minority Leadership as part of measures to forge a united front as the amendment processes begin.

The National Assembly is set to commence amendments on the constitution and the electoral act.

But rising from a virtual meeting presided over by their chairman, Sokoto State governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday, the governors in a communique said “The meeting resolved to set up two Committees of the Forum namely: “Legislative Liaison Committee: This Committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters. The Legislative Liaison Committee is also expected to guide the Forum on pending Bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the Forum.

The Legal Affairs Committee “is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the Forum. In particular, the Committee is expected to guide the Forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations. It is also expected to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.”

Besides the committees, the governors enjoined the President, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies “to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States,” just as they urged PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

The governors also encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; “and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the states and Federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.”

The Forum in the communique also reviewed the various PDP Congresses in all states of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in not only the PDP controlled states but in all the states of the federation.

According to the communique, the Forum “also welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September Gubernatorial election.”

It further resolved “to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”