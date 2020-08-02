Connect with us
PMB Congratulates New NBA President

6 seconds ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has  felicitated with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), wishing him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari, in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina,  trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

President Buhari assured the new NBA leadership of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.

