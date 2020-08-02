NEWS
PMB Congratulates New NBA President
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), wishing him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.
As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari, in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.
President Buhari assured the new NBA leadership of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates New NBA President
Notore Records 6% Revenue Growth As Operating Income Rises To N3.8bn
Senator Fasanmi For Burial Tuesday
Amend Electoral Act To Deal With Prolonged Election Litigations, NASS Urged
PDP Govs Set Up Committee For Electoral Act Amendment
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
Edo 2020: 2 Shot As PDP, APC Supporters Clash
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Obaseki’s Family Declares Support For Ize-Iyamu Governorship Bid
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UPDATE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct, Says Shaibu
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
Arsenal Defeat Chelsea For 14th FA Cup Trophy
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
-
NEWS20 hours ago
CSR: Edo Refinery Commences Repair Work On Failed Portions of Benin-Sapele Road
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Insurgency: CAS Lauds Deployment of Super Tucano Aircraft To NAF Yola
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Emmanuel Appoints Prof. Essien New AKSU VC