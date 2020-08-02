Polaris Bank Partners Facebook To Build Capacity For SMEs

Polaris Bank has partnered with the global social media giant, Facebook to provide free digital marketing training to SMEs in Nigeria.

The bank explained that this move was intended to equip small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), who are focused on leveraging social media tools to drive business and sales.

According to the bank’s group head, Products & Market Development, Mrs Adebimpe Ihekuna, “This partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s non-financial offerings to SMEs in their bid to scale up to the next level.

“As an enterprise positioned to meet the challenges of the digital age, especially in the era of COVID-19, we want to assist as many SMEs as we can to ensure they remain relevant in their line of business,” she stressed.

This virtual training is scheduled for August 3rd—August 7 and would hold for five days with a maximum of two modules daily, at different time intervals (i.e. morning and afternoon) while a repeat session would hold the following week for the next set of SMEs who were not accommodated in the first week.

Participants would among other things, learn how to find new customers and build business communities using digital tools. They would also be exposed to strategies to grow their business internationally, build an online business presence with Facebook, use WhatsApp to grow their business, learn how to create Facebook Ads, and scale advertising with Ads Manager and unearth tools to drive their business.

The bank in conjunction with Digivate 360 ran a similar training across eight locations: Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, Ilorin, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta and Benin in October 2019 through which 723 SMEs (existing and non-existing customers) were trained.