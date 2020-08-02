Senate President Felicitates With Deputy At 57

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary slated for Monday, August 3, 2020.

A press statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, said Lawan rejoices with Omo-Agege and his family, friends and political associates for the health the Almighty God has granted him as he clocks another year in an illustrious life journey.

“Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege’s public life has been an inspirational story of courage, forthrightness and consistency in championing the causes of his people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Since our election to presiding roles in the Ninth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Omo-Agege has brought those qualities to bear on our onerous task of providing leadership for the execution of the Legislative Agenda of the august Assembly.

“He has been steadfast and resolute in his commitment to the vision that we all share under that Agenda.

“Our partnership and the unwavering cooperation of all our Distinguished colleagues across party lines have made the journey of the past year smooth and fruitful in the service of the people of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The statement added that the Senate President wishes the Obarisi of Urhobo Land many more years of fruitful service of God and country.