POLITICS
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths
A group of northern youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths for Peace and Security (AYPS) has advocated that the Southern part of Nigeria should produce the next president in 2023 before the idea of rotational presidency can be dropped.
AYPS in a statement maintained that a 2023 southern presidency is needed for the sake of justice, equity and fair play in the country since the north has had its turn.
President of youth group, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, said the return of power to the South in 2023 will further solidify Nigeria’s stability and cohesion as a democratic nation-state.
The Arewa youths stressed that while they believe that it is time for the nation to stop zoning of the presidency and embrace competence in choosing the next president, however, “in the interest of equity, fairness and justice, that the South should first produce a President again for the country before zoning is jettisoned.”
The statement added: “Our view is that we support and encourage the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South. They have a chance to bring a credible and competent candidate to run for the 2023 presidency. Our position is that the North should support the South for the peace, stability and tranquillity of the nation.”
According to the statement, “indeed the nation desires a leader that can provide capacity; credible and with foresight and men and women with these credentials abound in the South. So we should allow them to lead us in 2023.
“It is our belief now that if we say the North should continue after President Buhari ends his second tenure, it will affect the cohesion as a nation and destroy its fabric.
“So, our candid advice is that the North should step aside to allow a Southerner to succeed Buhari. It is a sacrifice we must encourage. It is a sacrifice we must partake.
“Thereafter, by 2031 after the South has taken another shot, we can now be talking strictly about embracing credibility and competence irrespective of the geographical zones to determine who occupies the presidential seat.
“At that point, it is strictly who has the quality and capacity to provide and sustain the growth and development of our nation and not where you come from.”
The Arewa, therefore, advised proponents from the discontinuation of the rotational presidency to tarry awhile to give the South one more chance to rule the country before the idea is jettison.
MOST READ
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths
NEMA Distributes Relief, Fetes IDPs In Katsina
Despite Challenges, PMB Has Fulfilled His Campaign Promises – Moghalu
Edo Guber: APC Carpets PDP’s Over Call For Credible Elections
Service Chiefs Have No Tenure – Ex-COAS, Akinrinade
No Travellers Abducted Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Say Kaduna Govt, Security Operatives
Senate President Felicitates With Deputy At 57
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Rep Member, 6 Others Die As 2 Aircraft Collide In Mid-Air
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Yahaya Bello, COVID-19 And Conspiracy Theories
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Emmanuel Appoints Prof. Essien New AKSU VC
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Arsenal Defeat Chelsea For 14th FA Cup Trophy
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Service Chiefs Have No Tenure – Ex-COAS, Akinrinade
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edo 2020: 2 Shot As PDP, APC Supporters Clash
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
Mr. Spotless