The Power To Turn Bondage To Breakthrough

TEXT: DANIEL 3:15-17,27

15 Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?

16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.

17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.

27 And the princes, governors, and captains, and the king’s counsellors, being gathered together, saw these men, upon whose bodies the fire had no power, nor was an hair of their head singed, neither were their coats changed, nor the smell of fire had passed on them.

As we look at our text, we find the hour of suffering, and the hour of persecution and the hour of the tyrant wanting to oppress and destroy the people of God, but in that hour of suffering, the power of the supernatural came to be manifested on behalf of the people of God. And because there is God who changes not, because we have Christ who is the same yesterday, today and forever, that is the reason we know that when our hour comes, there will be power for our hour. Amen!

That is the hour of the tyrant, of the terrible and domineering personality intimidating and threatening the people of God and saying, “When the time comes and you hear the signal and you fall into line to do what I, the tyrant of the land, the destroyer of human progress and life decree, if you fall down – forget about conviction or hope in the Lord, you have to listen to me because I am the one in charge – if you fall down and worship what I tell you to worship, you are alright, but if you refuse, that same hour, you will be cast into the midst of a burning, fiery furnace and who is that God who will deliver you out of my hands!”

What an hour! An hour of challenge! An hour when the test comes upon your life, whether you have the power for the hour or not. I thank God for Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego who stood the test. I thank God for you too, you will not bow or bend. This is the time when it matters most to stand. The three men spoke fearlessly and directly to the king. They had the power for the hour. I come to tell you tonight that you have the power for the hour and it does not matter what Nebuchadnezzar is threatening, it does not matter that some people are threatening your life, thinking that your destiny, the direction of your life, whether you are happy or not, or you succeed or not, whatever ability or brain you have, it does not matter, they do not care. They are focused on what they want to do.

What Nebuchadnezzar should know is that the one who has the power is not the one bragging. The young men said God is able to deliver them from the fiery furnace. The One who dried the Red Sea, who brought down the walls of Jericho, who destroyed 185,000 soldiers of the army of Sennacherib for the people of God is there. The one who opened the blind eyes, who made our Lord to rise from the dead, who manifested unlimited, immeasurable power to raise Him from the dead after rolling away the stone is still there. He is able to deliver them from the hand of the king.

vs 27. After putting them in the fire, the princes, the governors and the counselors gathered together and saw that the Son of God has gone to have fellowship with them. In no time, the three Hebrews were out of the fire. You will come out of the fire because there is power for your hour. The fire has no power over them, it removed nothing from their bodies and the smell of the fire was not perceived on them. That is the power for the hour. The supernatural power that turns bondage to breakthrough will work in your life tonight. Amen.

Psalm 116:16-19. In your life, anything your enemies tie up, there is a loosing in Jesus name. He knows about your burden and will take it away (Jeremiah 30:8-10,17) The yoke of the enemies are broken off your neck. The bondage is turned into breakthrough. People you do not know tormenting your life, you went to school or got a job and you did not know them when you were sweating even to get qualified. After sweating and getting everything: job, wife, husband, a house, burning the midnight candles and you now have the reward, and the fulfillment of God’s promises and a stranger who did not know when you were struggling and waiting upon the Lord suddenly shows up, telling you it is not enough to pray, fast, study, but everything depend on him, a total stranger! Saying if he says you will not succeed, you will not succeed, or he says you will not be happy, you will not, GOD FORBID! You will trample on all those strangers in Jesus name! Amen.

Think about a man who all his life worked hard for all he got and puts his best in all he wants to do. After labouring for so long in a year, somebody unknown appears in the dream one night telling him they are there and as a result, he will never make it. I decree, “get out of that place!” My prayer and the promise of Jesus coupled with the power of the Holy Ghost will conquer them. I want to tell you, do not live your life on dreams, or on the threat of a stranger whom you do not know. Don’t you know Jesus, God, and the Holy Ghost? Don’t you know the promise of your Father,? How will strangers have the courage to come and be claiming authority over you? GOD FORBID! Things are changing, and they will remain changed forever. Amen.

DIFFERENT FORMS OF BONDAGE Psalm 107:10

You need to know the problem before you see the solution. You need to understand the bondage before you see and enjoy the breakthrough. Many want to move forward or make progress, but there is a chain of iron holding them down, they want to make it like other people, and the devil says No and ties them down with great bondage. The brain is good, but the body is sick, the mind is sharp but the brain is tormented, they have good prospect to make a good future, but hindrances, disturbances and distractions tie them down.

So, they lose hope, sit in darkness, saying there is no use to try because they would not allow them. Who are the ‘they’? God allows you. Jesus allows you and the promises of God allow you. I as a man of God allow you and say go and succeed and do well! The declaration of the man of God is greater than that of Pharaoh, Herod and Nebuchadnezzar, go and fulfill the will of God for your life in Jesus name! Some fear that death and the shadow of death is hovering over them, and they are helpless with their minds paralyzed, their will tied and they can no longer think, but you have to think again and move on! This is the power for the hour. Do not be paralyzed by fear.

Bondage Of Sin. Romans 7:14-20

The first chain that ties a man is his confession. If the confession is negative, nothing good will come from him. If you say you are carnal, or that nothing good comes from your family or tribe, that is how it will be. But what if God intends for you to break the yoke in your family? What if He plans for new and good things to begin with you? What if you are the one who will open the way for your family and tribe? Change your confession from negative to positive. Open that door and move forward in Jesus name!

What binds, destroys and keeps a man back? It is his confession. Some people do not forget what has happened before, what happened to the first and second born in the family and they think it is now their turn. It is not your turn! If it is something spectacular like the power of God, then it is your turn. If you are talking about miracles and breakthrough, it is your turn. Barrenness and still birth is not your portion. Stop the confession of those who do not know that God has power to release them from bondage. Your bad nature will change.

Some people see bad habit as their destiny. Sinning will not be your destiny. They say this is what their great-grandfather, grandfather and father did, and it is now their turn. It is not your turn. For some people it is anger. They assume they must always get angry because it runs in the blood. But today, the Lord Jesus will remove sin from your life and you will be free.