AFRICA
3 Killed, 4 Injured In Suicide Bombing
At least, three people were killed and four others injured, after a suicide bomber blew himself up near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Hamarjajab district, medical officials and witnesses said on Monday.
“We have carried three bodies and four injured people to the hospitals,’’ Abdikadir Abdirrahman, Director of Aamin Ambulance, told Xinhua by phone.
Police sources told Xinhua that security forces managed to stop the suicide bomber by firing at him before reaching his target.
Government spokesman, Ismael Mukhtar Omar, however, said two people were killed and another one was injured when a suicide bomber, wearing a suicide vest, blew himself up at the entrance of the busy Lul Yamani restaurant.
“The attacker wanted to blow up himself inside the restaurant, but one of its restaurant security staff grabbed him and stopped him at the gate before blowing up,’’ Omar said.
Witnesses said they heard a huge blast near Mogadishu seaport.
“As I was travelling near the road, I heard a huge blast; then I ran away for my safety,’’ Said Ahmed, a witness, said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack but the militant group al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow the Western-backed government has usually conducted such attacks in the past. (Xinhua/NAN)
MOST READ
3 Killed, 4 Injured In Suicide Bombing
Baga: CSO Demands Inquisition Into Attack On Gov’s Convoy
Insecurity: Stakeholders Tasked On Home-Made Solutions To Complement Military Efforts
Your Public, Private Life, Exemplary – APC Tells Omo-Agege @ 57
AIICO Gross Written Premium Hits N31.9bn
Okorocha Duly Acquired Land, Paid Necessary Compensation – Imo Govt
Ondo State 2020: Ex-Militant Group Backs Akeredolu’s Choice Of Deputy
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Service Chiefs Have No Tenure – Ex-COAS, Akinrinade
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
NEWS24 hours ago
No Travellers Abducted Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Say Kaduna Govt, Security Operatives
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Senate President Felicitates With Deputy At 57
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Insurgency/ Banditry: APC UK, Diaspora Salute PMB, Service Chiefs For Leading War With Total Commitment
-
NEWS19 hours ago
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Hail CUPP Spokesman At 38