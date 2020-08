$5.3bn Chinese Loans: CNPP Asks Amaechi to Step Aside

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has demanded that theMinister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi immediately steps aside whilethe probe of the alleged lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercialloan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China whichallegedly “wills the sovereignty of Nigeria” in the $400 million loan forthe Nigeria National Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Infrastructure Backbone Phase II Project, signed in 2018, continues.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the

CNPP commended the Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties and

Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai “for observing the anomaly and not

succumbing to the Minister’s antics aimed at truncating the probe.”

The CNPP then frowned “at the attempt by the Minister to stop the

investigative hearing into some of the agreements signed between Nigeria

and China while responding to various questions on the ongoing

modernisation of railway projects being implemented by his ministry.

“We are aware that the Minister is expected to appear again before the

House of Representatives on 17th August, 2020, over the ongoing

investigation into the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and

Export-Import Bank of China to the tune of $5.3 billion.

“For us, for Mr. Rotimi Amaechi to urge the House Committee not to

investigate the terms of the loans being received by the federal government

because he believed that the probe will jeopardise the chances of the

country getting further loans is nothing but a cover up attempt that must

be strongly resisted.

“The Minister’s further argument that China was monitoring happenings in

Nigeria and the probe will send a negative message to the Asian country

about Nigeria is clearly an affront on the intelligence of the Nigerian

people.

“We believe that the real fear of the Minister of Transportation is that if

the probe continues, at the end of the day, his deeds against the Nigerian

people will come to the open.

“The CNPP hereby call on the minister to step aside for proper

investigation as he has proven that, by his defence in favour of the

defective loan agreement, he has something to hide.

“The CNPP is keeping track of the Minister’s ongoing argument in the media

and is currently consulting with relevant civil society organisations on

the next line of action on the matter”, the statement reads in part.