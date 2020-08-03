CAN Holds Interdenominational Prayers, Indoor Protest Against Killings In Southern Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter in a program tagged ‘Black Sunday’ held an interdenominational cooperate prayers against the continued unwarranted killings in Southern Kaduna of Kaduna State.

The prayers which held at the Evangelical Winning All Church (ECWA) Narayi high cost had Christians in their thousands all wearing black attires engaged in fierce prayers for peace in Nigeria, Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna.

Various pastors took turn to lead the congregation in sessions of prayers against the killings and asked God to intervene and restore peace in all the troubled areas.

In his word of exhortation amidst prayer sessions, the President of the Kaduna Baptist Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, Revered Ishaya Adamu Jangado urged the congregation not to be silence in the face of injustice but to always seek the face of God in prayers.

Also in his remarks, the CAN Chairman Kaduna State chapter, Reverend John Joseph Hayab disclosed that the prayers will hold all through the Sundays in the month of August.

He stressed, ” it is sad that elected government officials has now become spokesperson for bandits. It is a confirmation that they know them, the government must come out clean and put the bandits who are enemies of the nation on the run”.

He lamented with nostalgia why killings will continue unabated amidst imposition of curfew. The law must be for everybody regardless of his or her religion.

Reverend Hayab urged government officials to avoid speaking from both sides of the mouth, ” they must avoid reckless utterances and diarrhoea of the mouth which is killing Kaduna State and Nigeria.

” I wish to say that Kaduna State is governed with propaganda, I want peace but peace built on the foundation of falsehood must not be tolerated”.

Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyet called on government at all levels to give priority to the protection of lives and property of her citizens.

The prayer session was rounded up with an indoor protest where the congregation displayed several placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions include, ” stop the killings in Southern Kaduna, CAN say no to continued killings, speak for the citizens not the bandits, enough of the bloodshed, widows and organs are increasing, declare bandits as terrorist, government must rise to their responsibility ” among others.