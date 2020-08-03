NEWS
Court Sentences Man To 1 Year Imprisonment For Stealing Water Tank
A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).
Magistrate Sam Obaleye sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, told the court that Segun committed the offence on July 30 at about 12 35 a m. at the High court, Ota, Ogun.
Olatoye said that the convict entered into the premise of the High court in Ota and stole ”Geepee” tank belonging to the NBA, valued at N50,000.
She said that the convict was arrested and taken to the Police Station, Ota, by one police officer after he could not give satisfactory answer as to where he was taking the tank to.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)
