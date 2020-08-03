COVID-19: Gombe Palliative Committee Presents Relief Materials To Motorcycle Riders

In continuation of the 2nd phase of distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups, Gombe state Government today presented food items and other relief materials to motorcycle riders, popularly called achaba to cushion the socio-economic effect of covid-19 restrictions and other safety measures on their members.

Presenting the relief items to the association’s leadership, a member of the state palliative distribution committee, Alhaji Ali Usman Ashaka who led the exercise on behalf of the Chairman, Emir of Gombe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, charged the leadership to ensure judicious distribution of the items to their members.

He said the committee found the association worthy of the gesture considering the vulnerability of its membership in one way or the other, occasioned by the impact of the covid-19 on their operations.

Alhaji Ali Ashaka affirmed that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is passionate in supporting the needy and vulnerables, assuring that such gesture will continue as long as the pandemic lasts.

He also commended Governor Yahaya’s commitment in taking measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Receiving the relief items on behalf of his members, chairman of the Gombe state chapter of National Association Tricycles and Motorcycles Owners and Riders, Malam Hassan Ahmad said he will ensure that the targeted vulnerables amongst them benefit from the Government gesture.

He thanked Gombe state government for including their association among the targeted beneficiaries, saying such will bring succour to them.

Malam Hassan who charged his members to be obedient to constituted authorities, also called on them to continue to abide by rules and guidelines put in place to combat the spread of covid-19.

Items presented to the motorcycle riders include ninety seven (97) bags of rice, two hundred (200) bags of sugar, five hundred (500) cartons of tomato paste, sixty four (64) bags of maize and ten (10) jerricans of vegetable oil.