COVID-19: NRC Loses N1bn Within Four Months Due To Suspension Of Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has lost revenue of over N1 billing within March and August this year following the suspension of return passenger train services from Abuja to Kaduna and Lagos to Ijoko/Kajola rail corridor and long distance goods trains from Lagos to Kano.

Although the Abuja to Abuja corridor commenced operations on Wednesday and fares jerked up by over 300 percent, LEADERSHIP Checks shows that the hitherto Abuja – Kaduna corridor generated N 6, 890, 000 daily at the capacity 4,000 passengers with an average fare of N1, 300 for economy class .

In total sum It generates a sum of N50 million weekly and N200 Million monthly from service provided at the Abuja-,Kaduna corridor.

Apart from five trips operated on a daily basis , the corporation usually runs four trips on Wednesdays with an average of 2, 650 passengers , which equates to N3 , 445 ,000 at N 1, 300 per passenger.

This is apart from the total number of Business Class passengers for the Abuja – Kaduna corridor which could not be ascertained

In Lagos, the mass transit train, which runs on narrow gauge from Iddo to Ijoko/kajola, costs N230 per trip . A trip has about 10 to 11 coaches and there are 90 passengers seated per coach and over 200 standing.

Ten trips are run on a weekly basis from Monday to Friday and none on Saturdays and Sundays.

LEADERSHIP Checks also show that the corridor conveys about 11,000 passengers weekly and each passenger pays a flat rate of N,N230 per trip from Ijoko and Kajola to Iddo and Apapa respectively.

It gathered that apart from conveying 150 tons of goods annually, the Lagos corridor generates over N50 million monthly.

Aside the aforementioned corridors , NRC operates passenger service on Port Harcourt – Aba narrow gauge line and also the Lagos to Kano line on a weekly basis , which , according to sources, are usually filled to capacity

The market share of Warri- Itakpe train service was on a steady growth but ever since railway services went down with the lockdown, lives and economic activities have been adversely affected.

According to the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW), the railway enjoys increasing market share, especially on the Abuja – Kaduna passenger train service which accounts for over 4000 passengers daily.

Secretary General of the union Comrade Segun Esan said that on a general basis, the corporation accounts for over three million passengers and over 150, 000 tons of goods haulage yearly.