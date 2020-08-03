POLITICS
Edo 2020: Defecting Aides Inconsequential In Obaseki’s Re-Election Bid – Osagie
The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has dismissed as inconsequential, the recent defection of political appointees and other members of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a statement, Osagie said the defection is easily traced to the monetised campaign of the opposition who, having realised that they are on the backfoot, are buying the souls of persons within government to boost the morale of their ebbing supporters.
According to him, “It is important to state that the recent defection of political appointees is not uncommon during elections, especially when the opposition wants to play mind game. They are inconsequential. But I assure you that Edo people are seeing through the façade.
“In a government with over 800 aides spanning different structures from the Local Government Areas (LGAs) to the state level, the resignation of few persons after we have moved to a new political party is quite insignificant. So, they are inconsequential in the scheme of things.
“We are very confident that Edo people are with us in this fight. Some people may be battle weary and decide to jump ship. We hold no grudge against them. But, for this election and for the battle against the godfather that we have sworn to fight on behalf of the people, they may only count for collateral damage. We are undeterred.”
He noted that the government is even more fired up to work for the benefit of Edo people as persons who had worked as moles for the opposition are showing their true colours and creating the space for genuine supporters of the governor to get the opportunity to work for the state’s development.
MOST READ
Edo 2020: Defecting Aides Inconsequential In Obaseki’s Re-Election Bid – Osagie
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
NDDC Probe: ‘There Should Be No Sacred Cow’
Residents Jubilate As Obaseki Assures Reconstruction Of 12. 75km Ososo-Okpella Road
COVID-19: Gombe Palliative Committee Presents Relief Materials To Motorcycle Riders
Superhighway: Coscharis Boss Seeks To Invest In Cross River
Ramaphosa Urges Caution As Cases Surpass 500, 000
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
EDITORIAL15 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Hail CUPP Spokesman At 38
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NDLEA Arrests Soldier With 30 Live Ammunitions, Indian Hemp