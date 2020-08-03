NEWS
Edo 2020: Monarch Predict Victory For Obaseki, As PDP Kicks Off Campaign
As the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP kicked off Monday, the paramount monarch of Igarra Kingdom in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Oba Emmanuel Adechi Saiki, has predicted victory for Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in the State.
The monarch stated this at Igarra when the incumbent Governor of the State and members of PDP campaign team met with the traditional rulers from the various Clans in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the State.
Oba Saiki, urged authorities concern help to stamp out electoral violence and support free and fair election in Edo State.
The Otaru of Igarra kingdom, told Obaseki that: “we know that you will win that you will win. We have said no to electoral violence.
“Just some of our youths here were shot…We wish to advice our politicians to shun electoral violence because it does not pay”, the traditional said.
The traditional ruler who prayed God almighty to guide the incumbent Governor in his endeavour, stated that the era of violence in elections are over.
He also commended him for taken proactive steps in fighting the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Addressing the Guests at the Otaru of Igarra palace, the Clan Head (Edafe) of Ewaen (Okara of Ewaen) Kingdom, Oba, drew the attention of the Guests to the infrastructural challenges in the area.
The Clan Head of Okpe Kingdom (Olokpe of Okpe Kingdom), Oba Idogun III, commended the Governor for deterring his supporters from electoral violence.
According to him, “We want to test their popularity about one man, one vote that they preached to us”.
Earlier in a remark, Governor Godwin, explained that his intention to seek re-election on the platform of PDP and asked for their support and prayers, is to leverage on his experience in further develop and redefine governance in the State.
Obaseki who reeled-out his achievements, stated that he streamlined his campaign in order to strictly adhere strictly to the regulations and protocols of Covid-19 which he claimed has changed the world order.
“Your prayers since the past four years your Highnesses, brought about radical revolution in my administration.
“You will not be disappointed. I want to assure you that we will always be there for you”, he said.
