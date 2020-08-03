Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano

Government establishments and private offices in Kano metropolis on Monday recorded low turnout of workers following the resumption of work after the Eid-el-Kabir break.‎

At Audu Bako secretariat, Malam Idi Sule said the holiday was enough for any civil servant to return to work on Monday.‎

Sule said he travelled to Kiru local government area and came back to resume duty.‎

At Gidan Murtala, Mrs Maimuna Ali, a civil servant, said she came back from Danbatta local government area with her family on Sunday and resumed work on Monday.‎

“The break was long enough for any activities, so people have no excuse not to resume duty today‎,’’ Ali said.

According to NAN Reports, institutions such as Banks and Manufacturing companies witnessed large turnout of workers with customers forming long queues.

But it was observed that activities had yet to pick up fully in most of the markets within metropolis.