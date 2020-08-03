Fayemi Constitutes 13-Man Committee For Pa Fasanmi’s Burial

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

Pa Fasanmi who died on July 30, 2020 at the age 94 will be buried in his home town Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode and made available to newsmen on Sunday, Mr Taju Adejumo is to serve as the committee’s secretary.

Members of the committee include, the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial district, Bunmi Adetunmbi, a House of Representatives member, Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Hon Tope Ogunleye, commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Folorunsho Olabode, state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Barr. Paul Omotosho, Hon Femi Ajayi.

Others are, Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, commissioner for Women and Social Development counterpart, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) and Chief Alaba Abejide.