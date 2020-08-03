ENTERTAINMENT
I Like Your Straight, Smiling, Moaning Face -Don’t Jazzy Reacts
Top Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the scene where Erica and Kiddwaya were captured, apparently making out.
The lovemaking scene has stirred reactions from fans who took to their Twitter page expressing disappointment at Erica for losing her self control on national TV with Kiddwaya.
As the argument continued among fans on the social media platform, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, shared a picture of Erica with a writing that he loves her straight face, smiling face and moaning face.
He posted “I like both your straight face, smiling face and moaning face sef.”
Also it seems all the house mates have been “Konjified” as Tolani was captured in an unspeakable position doing it herself.
Nigerians await more thrills as the weeks go by. Who would be the next? Time shall tell.
MOST READ
COVID-19 Vaccines Now In Phase 3 Clinical Trials – WHO
Edo 2020: Defecting Aides Inconsequential In Obaseki’s Re-Election Bid – Osagie
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
NDDC Probe: ‘There Should Be No Sacred Cow’
Residents Jubilate As Obaseki Assures Reconstruction Of 12. 75km Ososo-Okpella Road
COVID-19: Gombe Palliative Committee Presents Relief Materials To Motorcycle Riders
Superhighway: Coscharis Boss Seeks To Invest In Cross River
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS1 hour ago
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
BUSINESS8 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Hail CUPP Spokesman At 38
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths