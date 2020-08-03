I Like Your Straight, Smiling, Moaning Face -Don’t Jazzy Reacts

Top Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the scene where Erica and Kiddwaya were captured, apparently making out.

The lovemaking scene has stirred reactions from fans who took to their Twitter page expressing disappointment at Erica for losing her self control on national TV with Kiddwaya.

As the argument continued among fans on the social media platform, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, shared a picture of Erica with a writing that he loves her straight face, smiling face and moaning face.

He posted “I like both your straight face, smiling face and moaning face sef.”

Also it seems all the house mates have been “Konjified” as Tolani was captured in an unspeakable position doing it herself.

Nigerians await more thrills as the weeks go by. Who would be the next? Time shall tell.