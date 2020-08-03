NEWS
Ikpeazu Sacks Commissioner, Council Chair, Suspends 2 Others
Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has relieved the commissioner of Transport, Barrister Ekele Nwanuo and the transition committee chairman of Umunneochi local government council, Engr Matthew Ibe of their appointments.
Similary, the Transition Committee chairmen of Aba South, and Aba North local government areas, Mr. Cherechi Nwogu and Mr. Victor Ubani respectively have been suspended from office.
Equally affected by the late Sunday evening purge is the general manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Mr. Bright Ikokwu.
This was contained in a press statement which was signed by the chief of staff to the governor, Barr Anthony Agbazuere and made available to LEADERSHIP.
The statememt said the governor has also approved the appointment of Barr. Eze Chikamnayo as replacement for Ibe while the deputies of the suspended chairmen have been directed to take over the councils
The statement further added that Ikpeazu has like wise approved the appointments Mr. Tony Nwanmuo and Mr. Godswill Nwonoruo as commissioner nominees.
