LEADERSHIP, 2 Others Lead In Advert Placement

LEADERSHIP Group Limited has emerged among the top three media houses leading in advert patronage and placement.

This is the result of an audit carried out by Nigeria’s foremost PR measurement and evaluation agency P+ Measurement Services.

Analysis of the audit showed that advert placements were sourced out more by the banking industry, with ThisDay amassing N354.345 million in the second quarter (Q2), 2020 and N399.825 million in Q1, 2020.

Taking second place in the banking industry was BusinessDay with N60.425 million and N101.675 million in Q2 and Q1 respectively, while third place was attained by LEADERSHIP Newspaper with N54.565 million in Q2, N70.601million in Q1 respectively.

In the insurance industry, BusinessDay accrued N4.754 million in Q2, 2020 and N10.846million in Q1, 2020, Daily Trust newspaper N2.607million and N810,600 in Q2 and Q1 and Punch Newspaper earned N2.584 million in Q2 and N3.610 million respectively.

In the banking industry, Q2 2020 had the following financial

institutions topping the chart for print media advert spending: Access Bank (N147 million), Zenith Bank (N144 million), Fidelity Bank (N92million), First Bank of Nigeria (N85 million) and United Bank for Africa, UBA (N74 million).

Conversely, in the insurance industry, Leadway Assurance topped with the highest advert spend of N11 million and N8 million in Q1 and Q2, 2020 respectively, as AXA Mansard Insurance in Q1 spend N6 million and in Q2 spend N289,400 and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance in Q1 spend N4 million and N2 million in Q2.

Findings from the report showed that the media engagement on Corporate Social Responsibility was led by Stanbic IBTC, Access Bank, Ecobank, First City Monument Bank and Fidelity Bank and the insurance companies that ranked most in the said engagement include WAPIC Insurance, Leadway Assurance, AIICO Insurance, AXA Mansard Insurance and Allianz Nigeria.

The report also analysed the partnership media engagement as Stanbic IBTC, First Bank of Nigeria, Ecobank, Access Bank and Heritage Bank led the banking industry while AXA Mansard Insurance, Leadway Assurance and AIICO Insurance led the insurance industry.

The audit, analysed by Nigeria’s foremost PR measurement and

evaluation agency P+ Measurement Services said, based on research data for advert and editorial analysis for Q2, it had an error margin of five per cent at 95 per cent confidence level and in Q1 and Q2 2020, a total of 3,360 publications were monitored.

A senior media analyst at P+ Measurement Services said, “The need to show the impact of messages by the banking and insurance industry was the driving force behind this audit report and we will continue to lead the path in delivering media data-driven analysis in key sectors of the economy.”

He further stated that the sampled data and platforms used were 21 commercial banks in Nigeria and leading insurance companies’ media data, 44 newspapers including magazines, online media publications consisting of blogs, fora, financial sites, insurance sites, online news-sites and brand sites.

The media intelligence report showed the prominence of chief executive officers of banks and insurance companies as Adesola Adeduntan of First Bank of Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank and Ebenezer Onyeagwu of Zenith Bank led the bank CEOs and Babatunde Fajemirokun of AIICO Insurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale of Leadway Assurance and Adeyinka Adekoya of WAPIC Insurance led the insurance CEOs in Q2 2020.