NEWS
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
The Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said N523,273,800 was expended on school feeding programme during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The minister, who stated this at the Presidential Taskforce briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, said “In recent days, there have been rumours and innuendos and speculations around one of our key interventions; the Home Grown School Feeding Programme which was modified and implemented in three states following a March 29th Presidential directive.
” It is critical at this juncture to provide details that will help puncture the tissue of lies being peddled in the public space.
“The provision of Take Home rations under the modified Home Grown School Feeding Programme was not a SOLE initiative of the federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
” The ministry in obeying the Presidential directive went into consultations with state governments through the State Governor’s Forum following which it was resolved that Take Home Rations remained the most viable option for feeding children during the lock down.
So, it was a joint resolution of the ministry and the state governments to give out Take Home Rations and the stakeholders also resolved that we would start with the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states as pilot cases.”
She further explained that “Each take home ration is valued at N4,200 and that figure was not arrived at without proper consultation. It was not invented.
“According to statistics from the NBS and CBN, a typical household in Nigeria has 5.6 to 6 members in its household, with 3 to 4 regarded as dependent and so each household is assumed to have 3 children.
“Now based on the original design of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme long before it was domiciled in the ministry, every child on the programme receives a meal a day. The meal costs N70 per child. When you take 20 school days per month it means a child eats food worth N1,400 per month. Three children would then eat food worth N4,200 per month. That was how we arrived at the cost of the Take Home Ration.
” The agreement was that the federal government will provide the funding while the states would implement and to ensure transparency in the process we partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) as Technical Partners while we invited the EFCC, CCB, ICPC, DSS and a host of NGOs to monitor the process. TrackaNG monitored and gave daily updates validating the programme.
” In the FCT 29,609 households were impacted; Lagos recorded 37,589 households while Ogun state was 60,391 households making a total of 124,589 households impacted between May 14, 2020 and July 6, 2020.
” If 14,589 households received take home rations valued at N4,200 the total figure will be N523,273,800.
“And note this was not spent daily. Abuja commenced first, followed by Lagos before Ogun state. It was not daily.”
MOST READ
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
NDDC Probe: ‘There Should Be No Sacred Cow’
Residents Jubilate As Obaseki Assures Reconstruction Of 12. 75km Ososo-Okpella Road
COVID-19: Gombe Palliative Committee Presents Relief Materials To Motorcycle Riders
Superhighway: Coscharis Boss Seeks To Invest In Cross River
Ramaphosa Urges Caution As Cases Surpass 500, 000
Notable pan-Africanists to speak at 2020 Black Philanthropy Month in US
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
EDITORIAL15 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Hail CUPP Spokesman At 38
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NDLEA Arrests Soldier With 30 Live Ammunitions, Indian Hemp