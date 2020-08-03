COVER STORIES
NDLEA Arrests Soldier With 30 Live Ammunitions, Indian Hemp
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe State has confirmed the arrest of a serving soldier, Mohammed Kashim, with 30 live ammunitions and some quantity of Indian hemp.
The acting State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Julius Zer, who disclosed this in Damaturu, Yobe State capital shortly after the arrest, stated that the soldier was arrested with 30 rounds of live ammunitions with a magazine and 1kg of cannabis sativa.
He said that he was arrested in a truck by the staff of NDLEA, Nguru Area Command on Nguru/Hadeja highway,on his way to Gaidam local government area of Yobe State from Oyo State for sallah festival.
According to him, the suspect, a 25-year-old soldier is an indigene of Geidam, serving with the Nigeria Army in Ibadan, Oyo State where he was coming from for the Sallah celebration.
Our correspondent gathered that both the soldier and the ammunition have been handed to the DPO Nguru Division, from where he was eventually transferred to the Yobe State Police headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital.
Mr. Juluis said the suspect was arrested following intelligence report.
He added that, “An intensified search later led to the discovery of the exhibits belonging to him.”
