Okorocha Duly Acquired Land, Paid Necessary Compensation – Imo Govt

The Imo State Government has said that lands acquired on behalf of the state Government by the Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration followed due processes of law.

The State Government has therefore called on communities and individuals in the area to desist forthwith from any act of trespass on the said lands.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Barrister Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the State Government warned that, “the general public, especially, natives of Naze and Umudibia Nekede communities that the Naze Industrial Master Plan Layout, was duly acquired and compensation paid to the original owners before now by the Imo State Government, as required by law.

“The Naze Industrial Master Plan Layout is one of the over 50 new layouts duly acquired, developed and equipped with the necessary infrastructures by the Rescue Mission administration of His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha during his eight eventful and record breaking years as governor of Imo State.

“While these new layouts brought massive development and urbanization to Owerri and its environs, thereby opening greater opportunities to the inhabitants of these areas and Imolites in general, with attendant increment in job opportunities, infrastructural transformation and wealth creation, Owelle, as a humane leader also made sure that the “original owners” of these lands were duly compensated in order to avert problems for successive administrations.”