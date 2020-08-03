Ondo State 2020: Ex-Militant Group Backs Akeredolu’s Choice Of Deputy

An ex-militant group, United Seawolf Avengers, says the youth in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State are ready to vote for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the state’s upcoming election because of his choice of deputy governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu is the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 10 governorship election and had picked Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure, by its leader, General Deji Ehinmowo, and the General Secretary, General Akinfemi-Raymond Omojuwa.

The group said the entire Ilaje youths agreed to work for the reelection of Akeredolu because the community had never produced a deputy governor or a governor in the state.

It further appreciated the governor for retaining the deputy governor’s slot in the southern district of the state after the incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are more than grateful that we are counted worthy amongst the APC government that our son is chosen to be deputy governorship candidate.

“Akeredolu has always said we did not vote for him in the past, but it was due to our son always being in the race in the previous elections, but now, we will work for him.

“Formerly in the past, he always had 20 per cent of votes, but this time around, we will work for him to achieve 90 per cent in votes.

“Other zones have used complete eight years,we want the northern senatorial district to complete their tenure, so it will return to the southern senatorial district,” it said.

The group also congratulated the governor for winning the APC primaries and assured him of 90 per cent of votes in Ilaje. (NAN)