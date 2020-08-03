Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar

As students resume classes in the state, Oyo State Government has hailed teachers as the heroes of the successful resumption of classes in the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said in a statement on Sunday that the state government was appreciative of the commitment of the teachers to its programmes.

The statement quoted the commissioner as praising all the teachers who took part in the revision exercises for terminal students from July 6, 2020.

Terminal classes including Senior Secondary School Three (3), Junior Secondary Three (3) and Primary Six (6) pupils resumed classes in Oyo State on July 6, despite alarms raised by the Federal Government and some education stakeholders.

The commissioner stated that the unalloyed support of teachers and stakeholders in the Oyo State education sector as well as the hard work they put into the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in the various Schools were commendable.

Olaleye said: “Your dedication to work, love for your students and personal involvement in the training and observance of COVID 19 protocols in the bid to curtail coronavirus infection among our School Children are unparalleled.”

He noted that though COVID-19 is real and unabating at the moment, the state would defeat the virus with “science, diligence and courage.”

He added: “I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all Examinations by our students will not be in vain.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Ministry of Education has also announced slight adjustments to the school calendar earlier made public.

The adjustment, according to the Commissioner, was in conformity with the agreement reached by the Federal and State Governments with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), by which the commencement date of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has now been fixed for 17th August of this year.