Pensioners Give FAAN 7 Days To Reverse 50% Pension Cut

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has called for immediate reversal of its members’ pension slashed last month in which 50 per cent of the pension was deducted.

Comrade Emeke Njoku, secretary of NUP FAAN branch in an interview with aviation journalists over the weekend in Lagos called on the Management of FAAN to reverse it within seven days.

According to Njoku, “We want that money reversed within seven days, we have mobilized our members, it is not done, it is on heard and how much is pension. We shall take action inimical to the organization after seven days without reversal.”

He said FAAN management went too far in slashing their pension which amounted to what he called ‘wickedness’. Njoku said it was not a matter of salary but pension stressing that pensioners have been living from hand to mouth with their little monthly pension which has never sustained them.

The NUP scribe disclosed that pension was in the exclusive list of constitution and cannot be touched by anybody including the commander of chief unless he sought for approval from the Court of law before touching pension.

“You see that what FAAN management has done is clear contravention of the Constitution which is not done in any institution, the pensioners will give them consequence.”

Njoku lamented that out of the meager pensions being paid, FAAN management was deducting it arguing the criteria used to determine the percentage of pensioners grade level in the deduction. Njoku explained that NUP FAAN branch has lost 10 of their members as a result of their inability to feed and pay hospital bills.

“Last time they increased their condition of service they allocated money to themselves, how much did they give pensioners and they went ahead to start slashing pensions without increment in the last 11 years for pensioners”