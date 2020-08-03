Procurement Of Additional Aircraft ’ll Boost Insurgency Fight – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the procurement of additional platforms such as Super Tucano would be a game changer in the fight against insurgency in the country.

Abubakar made the commendation on Saturday during Eid-el-Kabir lunch with troops of the Air Taskforce Operation Lafiya Dole in Yola, as part of the tradition to foster comradeship in the fight against insurgency.

The CAS who was represented by Chief of Communication and Information System, NAF headquarters Abuja, AVM Paul Dimfwina, thanked the personnel for their contributions, sacrifice and enormous responsibility to the nation.

“We are all aware of the enormous responsibility we bear in ensuring the indivisibility of our dear country”.

“As such, we can not allow ourselves to be taken unawares”.

“Let me assure you that the procurement of additional platforms such as Super Tucano aircraft and other platforms will certainly be a game changer for our operation”.

“As I always say, in a race to add value to our society and secure our communities, there is no finishing line”.

“Let me use this event to appreciate the support from members of the NASS, especially committees on NAF.

“ I want to assure you that, all the resources approved has been

judiciously utilized,” he added.

The CAS lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing resources

required to perform assigned duties.

“As we conduct operations as professionals you should, always avoid

act that could dent the noble profession of NAF in bad light.

“Shun unnecessary confrontation with members of the public,” he said.

Earlier, Commamder, 153 Base Services Group, Air Commodore Mohammed

Yusuf, lauded the CAS for his support in their

discharge of their constitutional duties in the base.

Yusuf lauded the visits made to fill the void created for personnel

for not being able to celebrate with their families.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri represented by his deputy Chief Crowther Seth

lauded the NAF for their efforts in ensuring peace in the state.