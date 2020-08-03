Ramaphosa Urges Caution As Cases Surpass 500, 000

South African President, Cyr- il Ramaphosa has urged cit- izens to remain careful and adapt necessary measures to limit the spread of the coro- navirus pandemic, as con- firmed infections in the coun- try reached over 500,000.

“We must maintain our vigilance until we have no more coronavirus cases in our country,” Ramaphosa said in a statement published on the presidency website.

“If we do not do so, there is the risk of a resurgence in those areas where the virus has now begun to stabilize.”

With 503, 290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 8,000 fatalities, South Africa is the worst-hit coun- try on the continent.

“The stabilisation of a dai- ly increase in infections in the province of Gauteng, which in- cludes the economic hub of Johan- nesburg, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape suggests that pre- vention measures are having an ef- fect”, he said.

“Additional equipment and per- sonnel are being deployed to areas experiencing an increase in infec- tions and a team led by South Afri- ca’s Biovac Institute is preparing to produce doses of a successful vac-

cine locally”, Ramaphosa said. South Africa imposed a lock- down that shuttered almost all eco- nomic activity for five weeks from

March 27.

While most businesses were allowed to resume operations from May 1 under strict conditions, the restrictions are weighing on output. The government expects the econ- omy to contract by 7.2 percent this year.