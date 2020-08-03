NEWS
Residents Jubilate As Obaseki Assures Reconstruction Of 12. 75km Ososo-Okpella Road
The Residents of Ososo, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) were on Monday thrown into jubilation, as the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, reassured that his administration will construct the 12.75km Ososo-Okpella Road to open up the area for economic development.
Obaseki gave the assurance during the flag-off of his reelection campaign in Edo North Senatorial District of the state. He said the engineer in charge of the reconstruction has started work on the design of the road and projected that construction work will commence before the end of the year.
The governor said: “Ososo is my second home and I know the potential of this town; I will work to tap into these potentials to develop the area.”
Obaseki assured the people that his administration will focus on reconstruction of roads to open up the area, train the youths and revive the tourism industry in the council.
“I will invest in education to produce great leaders that will join hands with the government to contribute to the development of the state. I don’t play with education as I have trained teachers on the use of technology to improve learning outcomes.”
