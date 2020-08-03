NEWS
Sack Akpabio Now, Host Communities Urge PMB
The leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria HOSCON has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sack and replace the Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.
According to them, in a statement by director media and publicity, HOSCON, Okakuro Monday Whiskey, the minister recent confession and indictment of individuals is nothing but mere campaign of blackmail and divisionary tactics.
He said the communities believe that the appointment of a Minister to replace Chief Akpabio and inauguration of Dr Pius Odubu led NDDC board will put a stop to this daily confession while the office of Auditor General of the Federation and government Investigative agency will carryout all necessary audit/probe that will make any individuals or group of individuals who have contributed to the sorry state of the NDDC should be made to face the law.
He said, “Chief Akpabio is not only an interested party but remain one of the foremost accused having served as Governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years and having personally recommended some of the top management staff of the NDDC.
“HOSCON has it on good authority and have names of contract awarded to Chief Godswill Akpabio and if these information is correct then Chief Akpabio remain an accused who cannot be a judge in his own case. HOSCON is of the strong view that delaying replacing Minister Akpabio with a more level headed and competent hand now will amount to denying the Niger Delta region development because of deliberate desire of one individual.
“HOSCON cannot and will not be party to this very calculated drama of holding the oil/gas producing region hostage because some individual persons in government want things done wrongly just to suit their ego.
“HOSCON has consulted very widely with other critical stakeholders of oil rich region and we cannot wait for this unending drama of daily confession.
“We therefore demand that a new Minister be appointed urgently with the mandate to inaugurate the already screened/confirmed board of NDDC just as we want the commission to remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs without undue interference.”
MOST READ
Sack Akpabio Now, Host Communities Urge PMB
Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano
N41bn Fraud Allegation: Tony Elumelu Demands Apology From Senator Akinyelure
USTDA Supports Internet Connectivity In Nigeria
Edo 2020: Monarch Predict Victory For Obaseki, As PDP Kicks Off Campaign
Air Peace Disengages Pilots Over Pay Dispute
Edo 2020: EDHA Deputy Speaker, 4 Other Members Pledge Support For Ize-Iyamu
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
EDITORIAL14 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
BUSINESS6 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS21 hours ago
JUST IN: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Hail CUPP Spokesman At 38
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Stop Zoning After Southern President Emerges In 2023 – Arewa Youths
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NDLEA Arrests Soldier With 30 Live Ammunitions, Indian Hemp