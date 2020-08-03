Sack Akpabio Now, Host Communities Urge PMB

The leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria HOSCON has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sack and replace the Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

According to them, in a statement by director media and publicity, HOSCON, Okakuro Monday Whiskey, the minister recent confession and indictment of individuals is nothing but mere campaign of blackmail and divisionary tactics.

He said the communities believe that the appointment of a Minister to replace Chief Akpabio and inauguration of Dr Pius Odubu led NDDC board will put a stop to this daily confession while the office of Auditor General of the Federation and government Investigative agency will carryout all necessary audit/probe that will make any individuals or group of individuals who have contributed to the sorry state of the NDDC should be made to face the law.

He said, “Chief Akpabio is not only an interested party but remain one of the foremost accused having served as Governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years and having personally recommended some of the top management staff of the NDDC.

“HOSCON has it on good authority and have names of contract awarded to Chief Godswill Akpabio and if these information is correct then Chief Akpabio remain an accused who cannot be a judge in his own case. HOSCON is of the strong view that delaying replacing Minister Akpabio with a more level headed and competent hand now will amount to denying the Niger Delta region development because of deliberate desire of one individual.

“HOSCON cannot and will not be party to this very calculated drama of holding the oil/gas producing region hostage because some individual persons in government want things done wrongly just to suit their ego.

“HOSCON has consulted very widely with other critical stakeholders of oil rich region and we cannot wait for this unending drama of daily confession.

“We therefore demand that a new Minister be appointed urgently with the mandate to inaugurate the already screened/confirmed board of NDDC just as we want the commission to remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs without undue interference.”