Sarah Jibril Slams BBNaija For Promoting ‘Satanism’

Nigeria’s first female presidential candidate, popularly known as Mama Sarah Jibril has urged the federal government and religious bodies in the country to rise up against the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, saying it is promoting Satanism in the country.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP over the weekend, the former Special Adviser on Ethics and Values to former President Goodluck Jonathan instead urged the organizers to come up with programme that can boost moral values among youths in the country.

She called on the federal government and all the religious bodies in the country including Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC), Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) among others, to team up against the show in order to save the future of Nigerian youths.

According to her, “It is satanic behaviour, disobedience to decency, the God that created them because we have set values for the religions but for government that has taken oath the government seem to be weak in teaching the values that came from the religions. Whether we like it or not there’s heaven and there’s hell so where are they leading this people to? Is it to Satan or to God or to themselves or free thinking?

“All the people concern it is high time we got together with the government to actually do something, even if politicians have become corrupt people. So I’m agitating and as a mother I have the right to do so.”

Jibril also stressed that BBNaija is promoting nothing but immoral behaviours among youths. “I want to ask what is BBNaija trying to promote, what are the virtues they are promoting? It appears they have forgotten the position of Nigeria in Africa and the world. The other question I’m asking the Ministry of Information and Culture and National Orientation, are they observing this programme? What are their jobs? Are they not supposed to guide the youths to know the right values?

“I’m also asking what the Christian and the Muslim leaders are doing? Can they not talk about the nonsense going on in BBNaija? This morning they posted a picture of some of them having sex, is there anybodyobserving this? What is the responsibility of parents? Are they trying to turn Nigeria to Sodom and Gomorrah? Nigerian government and Christian leaders should come up openly and tell us what these people are saying that we have become so helpless.

“It is unfortunate that Christians and Muslims families allow their children to watch this programme. They have the right as parents by God to say that programme is polluting your mind.”

She further said it is a bad thing that elders in the country that should have spoken out are not saying anything while promoters of the show continue to corrupt the mind of younger ones, adding that the show is disrespecting Nigeria.

“Promoters of this programme, from where are they why would they sodisrespect the elders, parents and Nigeria even if they came without parents they were born out of wedlock don’t they have holy books? So are we now saying that we are tired with the Christian and Muslim values and even the ordinary social values?”