Stock Market Gains N112bn In July

The Nigerian stock market gained N112 billion in the month of July as investors watched from the sidelines in anticipation of a positive trigger.

With negative expectations already priced in during the month, earnings did better than expected, spurring investor interest across Cement and Tier I bank stocks and driving the market to a positive close for the month of July.

The key performance indicator of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the All Share Index (ASI), went up by 0.88 per cent to close at 24,693.73 on July 29, 2020 from 24,479.22 points at which it opened trading for the month. Meanwhile, market capitalisation for the period gained by N112 billion to N12.882 trillion from N12.770 trillion.

Capital market analysts noted that the month of July resisted further decline after profit taking in June to halt the bearish transition on a mixed sentiment in the midst of improving buying interest, negative macroeconomic indices and mixed corporate earnings that were not as bad as expected despite the disappointing numbers.

These corporate earnings are expected to reshape the market in the new month and support quick recovery.

Meanwhile, in line with the weak sentiment seen towards equities, sector performance in July was bearish. The Industrial Index gained by 3.88 per cent. NSE Premium Board index followed with a gain of 3.79 per cent while NSE Lotus II rose by 1.10 per cent during the month.

On the other side, the Oil and Gas index declined the most, falling 13.30 per cent. NSE Consumer Goods index followed with a monthly decline of 8.88 per cent, while NSE Insurance Index went down by 5.69 per cent,

NSE Pension index recorded a monthly decline of 2.41 per cent, while NSE Banking index posted a loss of 1.19 per cent in July.

The mixed trend during the period under review was obvious in the 21 trading sessions of the month, during which the market was down for 12 trading sessions and up for nine days, to stop the previous month’s negative stance and reduce the NSE year to date loss position to eight per cent due to low price attraction and earnings season.

Despite other challenges, many equities remain undervalued with high margin of safety and upside potential.

Also, traded volume for the month was down by 12.29 per cent to 4.21 billion shares from 4.80 billion units transacted in the preceding month. Market breadth for the month was negative with the decliners outnumbering the advancers in the ratio of 71:23, despite closing up marginally for the period under consideration.

Speaking the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said that the stock market closed positive in the month of July due to expectation of impressive half year results.

He added that despite the negative macroeconomic data, the expected impact of the government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bailout funds to support economic recovery in this quarter and beyond as the first month of Q3 has started on a positive note to trigger confidence among equity market players, considering the low interest rates environment and inflation.

Going forward, Omordion said that release of May full year earnings, as August is the end of the statutory 90-day for audited results, numbers from blue-chip companies may strengthen market fundamentals, if positive.

He added that market outlook for the new month remain mixed as more quarterly and few full year are expected, but with the mixed sentiment and momentum, the market is expected to extend its volatility, adding that economic recovery may strengthen market fundamentals if 2020 capital budget is implemented judiciously.

Also, United Capital Plc said “For equities, we believe the path remains gloomy, amid pressure on corporate earnings, concerns about the exchange rate and the second wave of the pandemic. As a result, we expect the market to remain highly volatile and ‘short-term gain’ driven.”

The CEO, Wyoming Capital and Partners, Mr Tajudeen Olayinka said that now that market has had a better understanding of the pandemic, and the fact that everyone has got to live with it, going forward, it is unlikely that market will go through a repeat of the experience we had at the start of the pandemic.

However, he said the market needs to analyse H1 results that are released or being awaited, to determine the impact of the pandemic on listed companies, before taking further investment decisions or charting a way forward.

More importantly, how the various measures put in place by government would impact the economy as a whole. On a balance of probability, we may see a better market in H2, 2020.