TC DOPE Eulogises His Love Interest On New Project, ‘Black Roses’

DSN MUSIC WORLD signee Tochukwu Moses Ofor better known as TC DOPE, is having quite an interesting year following the release of his buzzing singles like All Night trap featuring Terry Apala, Ole, Love and Energy, and now doubles down with his coming EP “Black Roses”.

The 6 tracks “EP”, will sure engage the listener in an auditory experience; featuring some top Nigerian artists.

The DSN signee is ready to take the music industry to the next level. Keep your fingers crossed as we await the new project.