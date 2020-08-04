1 Killed, 4 Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

At least one person was yesterday killed , while four others sustained various degrees of injury in a gas explosion that occurred in Orile Iganmu area of the state.

Eye witness attributed the explosion to a leakage in the cylinder that supply gas to a welding equipment, leading to the death of the artisan utilizing the equipment.

It was gathered that the deceased identified as Ajibola Olaoye, 35 year old male, lost his life at the scene of the incident, while four other adult males sustained various degrees of injury and were quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Head Public Affairs of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Mr. Nosa Okunbo said preliminary report on the Orile Iganmu Gas Explosion at Alafia Street showed that the explosion erupted from a gas cylinder used by the artisan.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male ,Ajibola Olaoye, 35yrs lost his life at the scene of incident and four adult male sustained different degree of injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire service are responders at the scene as the entire area have been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

“The dead victim ,Ajibola Olaoye, was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of Officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division. The entire area have been cordoned off. operation concluded”.