NEWS
22-year-old Peace Needs Kidney Transplant
Peace Isitua, a 22-year-old girl suffering from sickle-cell anaemia, has been diagnosed with end stage kidney disease and heart failure. She has been on a weekly hemodialysis which, apart from being very challenging for her and her family due to huge cost, has become a matter of life and death.
Under this critical health condition, Peace is desperately in need of N9.11 million for kidney transplant and post-operative treatment.
Doctors at LIMI Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment said that her survival depends on N9.11million for kidney transplant.
It is against this backdrop that her parents solicit the support of all Nigerians to extend some cloak of grace to enable her undergo the transplant, for which the good Lord will reward you handsomely. As we await your assuring response, donations can be paid into the under listed account:
Bank: ZENITH
Account Number: 2110743345
Name: Eucharia Isitua
Donors can also contact: 07030568306
MOST READ
22-year-old Peace Needs Kidney Transplant
There May Never Be COVID-19 Solution – WHO
Osun Sentences 100 COVID-19 Guideline Violators To 5-day Community Service
COVID-19: 1 Person Dies Every 7mins In Iran – Ministry
Insecurity: Govs To Meet PMB, Service Chiefs
PMB Mourns Sheikh Niass, Senegal-based Islamic Leader
PMB Writes Isa Funtua’s Family, Says He Was His Govt’s Strong Pillar
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS8 hours ago
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Call For PMB’s Resignation, Misrepresentation Of Facts – NDF
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Sarah Jibril Slams BBNaija For Promoting ‘Satanism’
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo 2020: Obaseki Warns Of Stiff Penalties To Perpetrators Of Violence Ahead Of Guber Poll