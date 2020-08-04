Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

22-year-old Peace Needs Kidney Transplant

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Peace Isitua, a 22-year-old girl suffering from sickle-cell anaemia, has been diagnosed with end stage kidney disease and heart failure. She has been on a weekly hemodialysis which, apart from being very challenging for her and her family due to huge cost, has become a matter of life and death.

Under this critical health condition, Peace is desperately in need of N9.11 million for kidney transplant and post-operative treatment.
Doctors at LIMI Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment said that her survival depends on N9.11million for kidney transplant.
It is against this backdrop that her parents solicit the support of all Nigerians to extend some cloak of grace to enable her undergo the transplant, for which the good Lord will reward you handsomely. As we await your assuring response, donations can be paid into the under listed account:

Bank: ZENITH
Account Number: 2110743345
Name: Eucharia Isitua
Donors can also contact: 07030568306

Click here to be FINANCIALLY EMPOWERED TODAY, get paid directly to your designated bank account within 48hrs and live the life you have always imagined
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR